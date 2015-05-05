First leaked pics (and video) of Maisie Williams on the set of Doctor Who reveal her mysterious role

The first pics of Maisie Williams on the set of Doctor Who have leaked online, and you can see the Game of Thrones actress all dressed up in awesome period garb (and it looks like the episode is set in the 18th century) for her guest-starring stint on the beloved BBC sci-fi series. Not only do we have pics, but we also have a video of Williams in action. So, without further timey-wimey ado ...

The leaked pics were snapped while filming took place near Castell Coch in South Wales, and from the looks of it, Williams is playing a masked highway robber in her upcoming two-parter (Episodes Five and Six of season nine, set to air in the fall). When it was announced in March that Arya Stark Maisie Williams would guest-star on Doctor Who, fandom literally s’ploded with geeky joy. The young actress said in a statement:

"I’m so excited to be working on Doctor Who as it’s such a big and important part of British culture. I can’t wait to meet the cast and crew and start filming, especially as we’ll be shooting not too far from my home town."

Showrunner Steven Moffat teased Maisie Williams’ Doctor Who role only by saying that:

"It’s not possible to say too much about who or what she’s playing, but she is going to challenge the Doctor in very unexpected ways. This time he might just be out of his depth, and we know Maisie is going to give him exactly the right sort of hell."

The video -- and set pics -- have Williams sitting on a horse like a boss, and holding a pistol to the stagecoach. Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor then steps out to confront the masked bandit.

First Look At Maisie Williams In The New Series Of “Doctor Who" can #maisiewilliams be any cooler?? #doctorwho http://t.co/ah9wkOI32j — TV_addict (@gabourell) May 4, 2015

Underneath all of that is #GoT #MaisieWilliams on the set of #DoctorWho - just trust us on that...! pic.twitter.com/sqw1LOcrp2 — Rob @ Who Wars (@WhoWars) May 4, 2015

AIUTO AIUTO SVENGO MAISIE E PETER IL MIO CUOREH BELLI SIETE TROPPO BELLI #DoctorWho #MaisieWilliams #PeterCapaldi pic.twitter.com/bsq9kbpBoz — tu sei robb (@FedeDiGG) May 4, 2015

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing Maisie Williams on Doctor Who?

(via Buzzfeed, Metro)