Latest Stories

Starport Hero
Tag: TV
Exclusive Preview: Aliens make earth their airport in George R.R. Martin's Starport graphic novel
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls
There's a new Cap in town and we are here for her [Strong Female Characters #41]
The SIMS
Tag: Fangrrls
Teens allege EA didn't handle complaints of sexual harassment by Sims influencer
BTS
Tag: Podcast
How did K-Pop take the world by storm?
Maisie-Williams-Doctor-Who_TARDIS.jpg

First leaked pics (and video) of Maisie Williams on the set of Doctor Who reveal her mysterious role

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
May 5, 2015

The first pics of Maisie Williams on the set of Doctor Who have leaked online, and you can see the Game of Thrones actress all dressed up in awesome period garb (and it looks like the episode is set in the 18th century) for her guest-starring stint on the beloved BBC sci-fi series. Not only do we have pics, but we also have a video of Williams in action. So, without further timey-wimey ado ...

The leaked pics were snapped while filming took place near Castell Coch in South Wales, and from the looks of it, Williams is playing a masked highway robber in her upcoming two-parter (Episodes Five and Six of season nine, set to air in the fall). When it was announced in March that Arya Stark Maisie Williams would guest-star on Doctor Who, fandom literally s’ploded with geeky joy. The young actress said in a statement:

"I’m so excited to be working on Doctor Who as it’s such a big and important part of British culture. I can’t wait to meet the cast and crew and start filming, especially as we’ll be shooting not too far from my home town."

Showrunner Steven Moffat teased Maisie Williams’ Doctor Who role only by saying that:

"It’s not possible to say too much about who or what she’s playing, but she is going to challenge the Doctor in very unexpected ways. This time he might just be out of his depth, and we know Maisie is going to give him exactly the right sort of hell."

The video -- and set pics -- have Williams sitting on a horse like a boss, and holding a pistol to the stagecoach. Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor then steps out to confront the masked bandit.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing Maisie Williams on Doctor Who?

(via Buzzfeed, Metro)

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Maisie Williams
Tag: Peter Capaldi
Tag: BBC
Tag: Game of Thrones

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Jenna Coleman
vsvkc4yipqvtedkwflry.jpg
New Doctor Who trailer goes dark fantasy, as Maisie Williams arrives and Clara has a bazooka
Trent Moore
Aug 12, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 16
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Maisie Williams
Game-of-Thrones-Season-5-Maisie-Williams_0.jpg
Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams teases her upcoming role on Doctor Who
Nathalie Caron
Apr 10, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Maisie Williams
DWS8LondonCapaldiColemanPix3.jpg_0.jpg
Game of Thrones star signs on for guest role in new season of Doctor Who
Trent Moore
Mar 30, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Doctor Who Season 11
Doctor Who, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whitaker
BBC America is time-traveling and airing every Doctor Who episode before Season 11
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 6, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4