First look at Lady Sif's return in new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. promo

The exciting new promo for next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features the return of badass Thor fan favorite Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander).

After all the Inhuman drama that took place in last night’s episode, it’ll be great to see Sif make her eagerly anticipated return to the comic book TV series. Executive producer Jeffrey Bell previously said of the Asgardian's timely reappearance that she’ll have a role to play in Skye’s (Chloe Bennet), aka Daisy, aka Quake, understanding of her rockin' and shakin' newfound powers:

“We've been dealing a lot with space aliens and Inhumans in our last few episodes—things our Earth-bound heroes just don't know much about. They need help understanding what's really going on. Sif's memory—what's left of it—will come in very handy”

Have a look at next week’s awesome new promo:

Below is the episode’s synopsis:

“Who You Really Are” - Coulson and team come to the aid of a confused Lady Sif, who has lost her memory after fighting with a mysterious warrior whose true mission will send shockwaves through S.H.I.E.L.D. Meanwhile, Bobbi and MacK continue to hide their true mission from everyone close to them, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Tuesday, March 10th on ABC.

Are you looking forward to seeing Lady Sif back with Coulson's (Clark Gregg) team on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

