NASA screengrab of black hole
There might be a way to find out what a black hole ate
GettyImages-1134569508
SXSW: Jordan Peele and cast of Us talk scare contests and 'the real villain'
Vampirella Betty Veronica Hero
Exclusive preview: Dynamite's enticing new crossover, Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1
Andy Serkis
WIRE Buzz: Andy Serkis enlists in Mouse Guard; Dean Israelite wrangles Minotaur; more
LadySifJaimie_Alexander.jpg

First look at Lady Sif's return in new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. promo

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Mar 4, 2015

The exciting new promo for next week’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features the return of badass Thor fan favorite Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander).

After all the Inhuman drama that took place in last night’s episode, it’ll be great to see Sif make her eagerly anticipated return to the comic book TV series. Executive producer Jeffrey Bell previously said of the Asgardian's timely reappearance that she’ll have a role to play in Skye’s (Chloe Bennet), aka Daisy, aka Quake, understanding of her rockin' and shakin' newfound powers:

“We've been dealing a lot with space aliens and Inhumans in our last few episodes—things our Earth-bound heroes just don't know much about. They need help understanding what's really going on. Sif's memory—what's left of it—will come in very handy”

Have a look at next week’s awesome new promo:

Below is the episode’s synopsis:

“Who You Really Are” - Coulson and team come to the aid of a confused Lady Sif, who has lost her memory after fighting with a mysterious warrior whose true mission will send shockwaves through S.H.I.E.L.D. Meanwhile, Bobbi and MacK continue to hide their true mission from everyone close to them, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Tuesday, March 10th on ABC.

Are you looking forward to seeing Lady Sif back with Coulson's (Clark Gregg) team on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

(via Comic Book Movie)

