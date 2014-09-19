Latest Stories

edgeofspider-verse5preview1jpg-20f4d4.jpg

First look at mecha Spider-Man from Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 19, 2014

Marvel Comics is pushing the Spider-Man franchise in a few different directions with the new Edge of Spider-Verse miniseries, and now we have our first look at a mecha version of Spidey who hails from the future.

Think Spider-Man meets the aesthetic of Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim and you’ll have a pretty good idea of what’s coming. This futuristic reimagining of Spider-Man, dubbed SP//dr, will debut in Edge of Spider-Verse #5. The book is being written by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, with art by Jake Wyatt. Needless to say, we’re digging what they’ve cooked up.

Here’s how Way described the pitch in a recent interview with Marvel. Raise your hand when you spot the Pacific Rim nods:

“In a futurist city fairly different from the New York we are familiar with, our version of Spider-Man takes the shape of a government project: SP//dr. SP//dr is comprised of three vital components: a pilot, a machine, and a radioactive sentient spider acting as one half of the brain that makes it all work. Peni Parker is a young girl, who, left parentless, is adopted by her Aunt May and Uncle Ben, the two heads of the SP//dr project. When they realize Peni is the only one who can successfully pair with SP//dr, they make the unorthodox decision to train her as SP//dr's newest pilot.”

It sounds like a cool concept, with some nice throwbacks to the classic lore with some new twists. If nothing else, the art is stunning. Edge of Spider-Verse #5 is set to hit shelves on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Do you plan on checking it out?

(Via IGN, Marvel)

