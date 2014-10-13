Latest Stories

The Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones showrunners explain origins of Night King, aka 'Death'
The Princess Bride
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride goes to Broadway; Wild Seed sprouts at Amazon; more
Us hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
BatmanSupermanLoisLane.png

First look at Batman/Superman #15 hints at a romance between Batman and...Lois Lane?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Oct 13, 2014

Looks like love is in the air between Superman the Dark Knight and our intrepid Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane.

Wait, what? Yep, you read that right.

A first look at issue #15 of Batman/Superman seems to hint that romance could be brewing between Batman and Lois, since the way is clear for them to engage in romance because of DC Comics' "super" controversial move that wiped the decades-old relationship and love story between Superman and Lois Lane from history with its "The New 52" reboot.

One wonders where they'll actually go with that one.

Have a look at the gallery below and let us know what you guys think of this development.

(Comic Vine via Comic Book Movie)

BatmanSuperman15_1.jpg
BatmanSuperman15_2.jpg
BatmanSuperman15_3.jpg
BatmanSuperman15_4.jpg
BatmanSuperman15_5.jpg
BatmanSuperman15_6.jpg
BatmanSuperman15_7.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Superman
Tag: The New 52

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: John Byrne
Tag: DC Comics
John Byrne Studio Hero Image
WATCH: John Byrne takes us on a tour of his breathtaking studio
Mike Avila
Jan 29, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Catwoman
Tag: Batman
catwoman-2.jpg
The strange loves of Catwoman
Sara Century
Nov 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018
superman action comics 1000 cover
NYCC 2018: Brian Michael Bendis and Frank Miller celebrated Superman's 80th birthday with Krpytonian style
Brian Silliman Benjamin Bullard
Oct 6, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: DC Comics
Titans Robin Hero
Your guide to the DC Universe streaming service
Matthew Jackson
Sep 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2