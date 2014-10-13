First look at Batman/Superman #15 hints at a romance between Batman and...Lois Lane?

Looks like love is in the air between Superman the Dark Knight and our intrepid Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane.

Wait, what? Yep, you read that right.

A first look at issue #15 of Batman/Superman seems to hint that romance could be brewing between Batman and Lois, since the way is clear for them to engage in romance because of DC Comics' "super" controversial move that wiped the decades-old relationship and love story between Superman and Lois Lane from history with its "The New 52" reboot.

One wonders where they'll actually go with that one.

Have a look at the gallery below and let us know what you guys think of this development.

(Comic Vine via Comic Book Movie)