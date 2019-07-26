Meet the new Slayers in Boom!'s Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1

Boom! Studios has been slaying its run of new Buffy The Vampire Slayer comics this year, since the premiere issue of this reimagined series first hit the newsstands back in January. With a new Angel spinoff already taking a nostalgic bite out of the market, and a Buffy/Angel crossover miniseries titled Hellmouth slated for October, things are definitely booming in the Buffyverse.

The flagship comics iteration of this pop culture sensation, based on Joss Whedon's cult TV show and reworked for 2019, arrived courtesy of Eisner Award-nominated writer Jordie Bellaire (Redlands) and Russ Manning Award-Winner Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban's Go Go Power Rangers) and was an instant bestseller.

Now Boom! is unleashing Buffy The Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1 on August 28, an oversized one-shot created in partnership with 20th Century Fox — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look inside its arcane secrets alongside intriguing creator comments.

Credit: Boom! Studios

The plotline centers around Buffy Summers, the sassy “Chosen One” who must defend poor Sunnydale from attacks of vampires, demons and those normal monsters known as high school teenagers.

But there's another lost legacy of Chosen Ones from the past and this special one-off spotlights the first full appearances of three Slayers from bygone eras around the globe first seen on special Buffy The Vampire Slayer variants. Writers Mairghread Scott, Celia Lowenthal, and Alexa Sharpe with artist Ornella Savarese delve into the hidden origins of these skilled supernatural warriors to flesh out the legacy of powerful women protecting Earth from insensate evil.

Credit: Boom! Studios

"The importance of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in women's mass media history is both inescapable and enduring," Lowenthal tells SYFY WIRE. "I was therefore very interested in an exploration of what it might mean to be the Slayer — the one girl in a generation destined to protect the world — in a time and place in which womanhood itself might be even more terrifying than any vampire." Buffy The Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1 arrives on August 28 and showcases a main cover by illustrator Evan Cagle, with a variant courtesy of artist Helen Yoon featuring a 16th century Slayer from Marusthali, India. Credit: Boom! Studios

“Buffy might be the Slayer you know best, but she’s not the only incredible woman to be a Chosen One — and you’re getting the first appearance of three new Slayers in this issue, as well as the never-before-seen origins of the Sunnydale Hellmouth!” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Mairghread, Ornella, Celia, and Alexa dig into the secret origins of these important characters from the past who’ll have a huge impact on Buffy’s future!”

Check out our exclusive three-page preview in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll journey to Buffyverse's past and explore the origins of the Slayers when the wondrous one-shot appears.