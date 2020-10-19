Bette Middler, Doug Jones, and the rest of the Hocus Pocus cast suit up for charity reunion

Double double toil and trouble! The Sanderson sisters are back in a behind-the-scenes look at the Hocus Pocus reunion in honor of Bette Middler's annual "Hulaween" charity fundraiser. Posting on Instagram, Middler shared a photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and herself in their full Sanderson get-ups, standing in front of a blue screen.

"Your 3 fav witches — @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME — are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!" reads the caption. 'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters' is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween."

Even Doug Jones is coming back to play the "dateable" and stitch-mouthed zombie known as Billy Butcherson (no relation to The Boys' Billy Butcher). "As if no time has passed at all," the actor wrote on Instagram, showing off his decaying makeup.

Ooo-hoo, witchy women! — take a look below:

Tickets can be purchased right here for $10 apiece. All proceeds will benefit the New York Restoration Project's "critical environmental and social justice work." Due to COVID-19, this year's Hulaween gala will take place virtually.

Despite its critical and financial failure in the summer of 1993, Hocus Pocus (directed by Kenny Ortega) has found a strong cult following over the last 25 years. A direct sequel (coming to Disney+) is currently in the works with Hairspray and Bedtime Stories director Adam Shankman.

Thanks to a theatrical re-release amid the pandemic — when no new films are really available — the original movie has brought in over $3 million at the domestic box office these last couple of weekends.