First look: Get your own protomolecule gear in Loot Crate’s new ‘The Expanse’ box

Loot Crate is headed to the Belt to assemble its latest pack of geeky gear — and SYFY WIRE has a first look at what The Expanse fans can find in the newest, protomoelecule-glowing box.

The two major items in the next Loot Crate box, themed after the Amazon Prime original sci-fi epic The Expanse, are a protomolecule-styled glowing T-shirt with the Rocinante logo, and a Ren Hazuki flask. You know, because sometimes you need a stiff drink out there when you’re pushing through the Ring Gate.

The Roci-themed shirt features the ship’s glowing logo in the style of that pesky protomolecule, while the flask is modeled after the one Ren Hazuki uses (you know, the one he ran back in to retrieve during Season 3). The box will also feature a few other exclusive collectibles inspired by the hit series, all of which should have you ready and able to fight for the future of the solar system in style.

Check out a first look at all those goodies right here:



The new crate switches over this evening at 9 p.m. PT, which is when fans will be able to order away. Loot Sci-Fi Crates start at $39.99 plus shipping and handling.

Season 5 of The Expanse is rolling out now on Prime Video, picking up the story with the crew of the Roci largely separated while dealing with their own problems in different corners of the solar system. The timing couldn’t be worse, too, as a cold war is getting very hot and could shake up the entire political make-up of humanity itself — not to mention the reemergence of the protomolecule.

The series will return next year for its sixth and final season. To learn more about how they plan to wrap up the series, check out our interview with the creators.

New episodes of The Expanse drop Wednesdays on Prime Video.