Latest Stories

rosa-salazar
Tag: Fangrrls
Alita's Rosa Salazar is ready for battle
Rika, Vix furry art, original
Tag: Movies
Meet the most famous furry in the world
Frank Oz Getty Image
Tag: Movies
Frank Oz has some very candid thoughts about The Muppets remake
Jessica_Drew_Carol_Danvers_Spider-Woman_9
Tag: Fangrrls
Jessica Drew and Carol Danvers: best friends through thick and thin
Infinite Dark Hero

First Look: Strap in for another arc in Top Cow's sci-fi comic Infinite Dark #5

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 11, 2019

Penetrating the fathomless cold abyss of a universe in a state of entropic decay, writer Ryan Cady's (Warframe, Magdalena) Infinite Dark is a sci-fi gem brandishing grand ideas of deep space terror and humanity's survival. 

Launched back in October, readers were taken on an exploratory voyage aboard the colony ship, Orpheus, as the last vestige of our race experiences the Heat Death of the Universe and drifts between the placid emptiness between realities on a quest to endure. 

Infinite Dark Trade

Credit: Image/Top Cow

With the first four-issue arc of this provocative Image/Top Cow title just finishing up in February, and a deluxe collected edition hitting stores on Wednesday, March 13, SYFY WIRE is hopping back aboard this massive void-ship with an exclusive look at next month's chapter, kicking off an unsettling new story arc beyond infinity.

Besides taking the wrapper off the next step for this ongoing odyssey, we also scored an unveiling of the covers for Infinite Dark #5#6, and #7 alongside an illuminating chat with Cady regarding the direction of his compelling narrative, collaborating with interior artist Andrea Mutti and colorist K. Michael Russell, and the addition of new cover artist Nick Robles. Infinite Dark #5 rockets into comic shops on Apr. 10.

Infinite Dark 5 Cover

Credit: Image/Top Cow -  Infinite Dark #5

What is the state of the Orpheus and her crew entering April's new arc?

RYAN CADY: So, without spoiling too much of the previous volume, it's been a harrowing few weeks for the last people in existence. The Orpheus took some serious damage, and there was a lot of confusion and mistrust for everyone on board - people died, people lied, etc. And our hero, Deva Karrell, stared down an extradimensional Entity...

And lived! Oops, one spoiler, I guess. But Deva has been in a coma since the end of volume 1 and she wakes up to find that saving everyone's lives didn't solve everything. The station's under repairs, the Board of Directors is facing serious friction from the station's ordinary citizens, and nobody's sure where they stand. There's an air of sabotage, paranoia, mistrust, and she's not going to have as many allies dealing with last arc's consequences.

Also - in case you thought I was letting the readers off easy - there's something very, very wrong with the force field that protects the Orpheus from the void outside.

What are some of the changes in the art team and how do they enhance and capture the tone and flavor of Infinite Dark?

RC: Well, ultimately, Andrea Mutti and K. Michael Russell are still handling interiors - this book wouldn't be the same without them! From the get-go, our whole team was trying to channel Alien visuals -  shadowy, expansive sci-fi imagery, that sort of thing. But with this arc being more focused on the station's residents, Andrea's really hammered down the human element. A lot more lone figures, big expressions, that sort of thing. Zoomed-in horror. But don't worry, there's still some trippy stuff. 

I'm thrilled to have the brilliant Nick Robles on board. He's a dark, surreal genius, and his covers really exemplify the shift in tone we've got on interiors.

Infinite Dark 6 Cover

Credit: Image/Top Cow - Infinite Dark #6

What keeps this sci-fi series fresh and inspirational for you and Andrea?

RC: Ultimately, we're kind of working with a giant "bottle episode" format, but for our whole series. We have this big station to play in and all these characters, sure, but we're still limited in the fact that nobody can really go anywhere else. But instead of letting that be a handicap, we've talked a lot about embracing it.

In the last arc, we focused on the looming exterior threats, on loss, on survival, on big themes lurking and shadowing over these lone souls. Lots of stark, spooky visuals. Ultimately hopeful and bombastic, sure, but I think very bleak along the way. But this arc, we're shifting direction in a lot of ways. More emotional than contemplative, more dangerous than threatening, and above all, more interactive.

We're playing with unique ways to showcase station's technological assets - virtual reality, holographic displays, the tech that shields the station. We're looking at different types of residents, different sectors on board - and some very different threats. It's all a bit more chaotic but that's a fun tilt for the series, for us.

Infinite Dark cover 7

Credit: Image/Top Cow - Infinite Dark #7

Can you comment on Nick Robles' fantastic cover designs for #5, #6 and #7? 

RC: You know, this book is a team effort, obviously - it wouldn't be the same series without Andrea and K. Mike. But if they hadn't been available, Nick Robles would've been my next call. He's so, so good at surreal but still very personal images, these dark, moody, brilliant compositions that capture the feeling of the series so well. Him on covers alongside our original interior team is like having my cake and eating it, too.

Every one of these covers is so unique! I really couldn't pick a favorite, but they're perfectly suited to each issue they're on. Every single one is a little scary, a little trippy, but always gorgeous. And, like Infinite Dark itself, I'd like to think - ultimately the kind of work that inspires hope.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Infinite dark
Tag: ryan cady
Tag: Andrea Mutti
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: Top Cow
Tag: Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Infinite dark
Tag: Image Comics
id slice
Exclusive: Writer Ryan Cady on Top Cow's new sci-fi horror series Infinite Dark
Jeff Spry
Jun 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
ryan cady
WATCH SDCC: Ryan Cady on Infinite Dark and Old Man Punisher
Mike Avila
Aug 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Eclipse
Tag: Zack Kaplan
eclipse 9
Exclusive: Zack Kaplan on the scorching return of Top Cow's sci-fi sensation, Eclipse
Jeff Spry
Jul 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: stairway
Tag: Matt Hawkins
stairway slice
Exclusive: Top Cow's Matt Hawkins on his unsettling new sci-fi graphic novel, Stairway
Jeff Spry
Jul 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0