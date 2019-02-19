First Look: Titan blasts into cyborgian future with Alita: Battle Angel art book

Alita: Battle Angel has entered the box office arena with a sizable but not sensational $43 million haul over its opening weekend and we can finally see this iconic anime adaptation from director Robert Rodriguez and executive producer James Cameron to determine whether or not it was worth the wait.

SYFY WIRE has scored an exclusive look at a new Alita companion book from London-based Titan Books that will delve deep into the dystopian realm of a ravaged Earth and delivers an intimate peek at the complex process of projecting the rebellious cyborg onto the silver screen.

Credit: Titan Books

Written by Abbie Bernstein and dropping into stores on Feb. 19, Alita: Battle Angel - The Art and Making of the Movie is an ultra-glossy, 232-page hardback volume packed with original concept art, design sketches, costume variations, never-seen stills, vehicle designs, cybernetic add-ons, Iron City vistas, and fresh interviews with the sci-fi ilm's main creators, including producer Jon Landau, Rodriguez and Cameron.

Credit: Titan Books

As with most of these art/making-of books, Bernstein was hired by Titan and given a list of people to interview by the production company, in this instance it was Lightstorm.

"Happily, because the Lightstorm facility is driving distance from where I live, I was able to go on-site to do some interviews and look at some of the gorgeous concept artwork," Bernstein tells SYFY WIRE. "Robert Rodriguez was delightful, and I must give a shout-out to production designers Steve Joyner and Caylah Eddleblute for going way above and beyond with their time and input, going over every square inch of the physical set builds with me. "Alita" is doing something new with the specific way it integrates motion-capture and CGI with live-action. As always in working on these books, I learned a lot, am grateful for the opportunity, and hope I've represented everyone's work in an accurate and exciting manner."

Credit: Titan Books

A limited edition run of the book will also be available and capped at 300 units worldwide. It arrives signed by Robert Rodriguez, presented with an exclusive art print titled ‘Alita playing street Motorball,’ and showcases a variant book cover image to the trade edition and a slipcase of concept art from the making of the movie. The premium slipcase features the 'Alita under Zalem' image printed four-color with “scuff free” matte lamination and Spot Gloss UV varnish.

Credit: Titan Books

With its eye-popping visuals and sensational world building, Alita: Battle Angel stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Lana Condor and Eiza González.

Enhance your appreciation of this groundbreaking sci-fi feature in our exclusive peek inside Titan Books' Alita: Battle Angel - The Art and Making of the Movie in the gallery below and learn what magic was mustered to bring the visionary property to life.

All images ™ & © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Taken from Alita: Battle Angel - The Art and Making of the Movie by Abbie Bernstein, published by Titan Books.