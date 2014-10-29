First look at Wes Craven's new horror comic, Coming of Rage (which is also coming to TV)

Wes Craven has been creeping us out for decades, and the horror auteur shows no signs of stopping now. Up next? The horror comic Coming of Rage, which is also set to spawn a new TV series.

Created by Craven along with graphic novelist Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), the five-issue series marks Craven’s first real foray into the comic realm. The first three issues are being released as a digital Halloween exclusive for Amazon’s Kindle via Liquid Comics.

Along with the comic, Craven also plans to turn the project into a television series with the help of producer Arnold Rifkin's Cheyenne Enterprises (Live Free or Die Hard). Just about every hot horror comic on the market these days has a TV deal, and with Craven’s name recognition, it’s no surprise this one got snatched up.

Craven chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the project, and we have to admit we’re mildly intrigued by the setup:

“About a year ago, I had the beginning of an unwritten joke come into my head: A Vampire, a Werewolf and a Zombie walk into a bar. Just that. What was the punchline? Who cares – I just liked the sound of it. My imagination went crazy thinking about what could happen when three such impossibly different characters were thrown together… [Me and Niles] hit it off, and decided to beat out the story of a very special young man’s coming of age, and the two unlikely friends who helped him to survive it. After a bit of hard, fun work, a series of comic books was born, telling not only the story of how these three ended up on the run together, but how the central character, Ritchie, lost his innocence and became one of the most powerful vampires in the world.”

It’s an intriguing pitch — plus it covers the horror trifecta of zombies, werewolves and vampires — so how could this not be a hit? But seriously, we are intrigued to see more from what a mind like Craven’s can do in the comic medium. Here’s hoping the comic is solid, and if so, we’ll be dying to hear more about the series.

Check out the cover for the first issue below and let us know what you think:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)