First photos (+ video) emerge from the set of Marvel's Daredevil series

We don't get to see Daredevil's costume yet, but these images from the set of Marvel's first Netflix series do reveal a fateful Matt Murdock moment.

Shooting on Daredevil is finally underway in New York City, and though Marvel Studios hasn't yet given us any official looks at the characters who will populate the 13-episode miniseries, a careful observer was able to snap a few photos and a short video and hand them over to Latino Review. According to the source of the images, identified only as "GeniusMovieMind," crew members were telling passersby that the shoot was for a project called "Bluff," and though the filming was taking place at 115th Street and 7th Avenue, the street signs were changed to read 43rd Street and 9th Avenue, placing the fictional location of the shoot in Daredevil's stomping ground: the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

The images below show an overturned truck and a young boy lying on the sidewalk, and if that's not enough for you to piece together what was being filmed, take a listen to what the boy's shouting in the video below.

"I can't see!"

Yes, this is the scene that changed young Matt Murdock's life forever, the moment when a truck carrying toxic waste crashed in his neighborhood, flinging waste into his eyes and rendering him blind, but also giving him the supernaturally enhanced other senses that would help him become the Man Without Fear. It's fitting that our first glimpse into the production of the series was this iconic scene, but now we want to see the adult Matt Murdock in action, costume and all.

Daredevil stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Rosario Dawson in an unnamed role. It arrives on Netflix in 2015.

(Via Latino Review)