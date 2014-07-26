First redband trailer for Hot Tub Time Machine 2 heads to the hilariously NSFW future

The dudes from the raunchy comedy Hot Tub Time Machine are back for a sequel, and this time they’re heading to the future.

The first, very NSFW trailer for Hot Tub Time Machine 2 debuted at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and it looks like things will only be getting crazier the second time around. Most of the group returns, though the hilarious Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) has stepped in to round things out after John Cusack declined to return.

The original film was a trippy spin on all the classic time-travel tropes, and it ended with some world-shaking changes to the status quo once the gang finally made it back to the present. The sequel looks to play in that zany world, with Clark Duke (Kick Ass 2), Craig Robinson (This Is the End) and Rob Corddry (Community) heading 10 years into the future.

We won’t spoil any of the funny stuff, but the plot follows the group as they try to track down the future-assassin sent to the present to assassinate Corddry's character Lou. Yes, before you ask, there is the obligatory Terminator joke. From there, the boys whip out the trusty hot tub and head off to save Lou.

The first film was a surprise hit, and leaned heavily on the raunchy side. As the very NSFW trailer below shows, they seem to be doubling down. Make sure the kids aren’t in earshot and check out the trailer below:

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 is slated to open on Christmas Day.

(Via NME)