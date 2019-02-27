Praise be the hell-raising trailer for Hail Satan?

In the first trailer for Penny Lane's documentary feature Hail Satan?, we see the plight of the Satanic Temple, as they fight for their devil-worshiping rights in America, and stir up a helluva lot of outrage among alt-righters and religious extremists in the process.

They say the devil is in the details, and that is the trick these media-savvy members of the nontheistic religious and political activist group demonstrated in the State of Arkansas last year, which appears to be a major part of the doc’s narrative.

Watch the trailer below...

Video of Hail Satan? - Official Trailer

Hoping to give the devil his due, Lane explores the group's efforts to erect a giant statue of Beelzebub on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol (not this statue's only legal rodeo). The devilish stunt, which took place in August last year, was their response to the placement of a statue boasting the Biblical Ten Commandments in the same area.

Naturally, when their plans are announced to locals in scenes filmed for the doc, all hell breaks loose.

In addition to the offending sculpture, the film follows a series of public actions by the group that were designed to advocate for religious freedom and challenge corrupt authority. According to the film's official synopsis, the group proves that with "little more than a clever idea, a mischievous sense of humor, and a few rebellious friends, you can speak truth to power in some truly profound ways."

Not to play devil's advocate here, but the trailer certainly paints a very different picture from what one might expect from a documentary of this subject matter. Far from being creepy or sinister, the talking-head worshipers come across as warm and friendly, presenting their argument for religious freedom in an efficient manner. Hell, we'd even go so far as to say it plays like a rallying cry to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider.

Described in a statement as being "uplifting and hilarious as it is thought-provoking" by Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles, Hail Satan? is expected to be summoned to theaters later this Spring.

Are you excited for Hail Satan? Give us your thoughts and prayers below!