The Man Who Killed Don Quixote Adam Driver

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote first trailer promises sweet, surrealistic adventure

Christian Long
Feb 25, 2019

It only took a quarter century, but The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is finally coming to theaters, and there's a trailer to prove it. 

The film stars Adam Driver as Toby, a hotshot advertising director who finds himself confronted with the fallout of a film he'd made in his younger, idealistic days. Much of the fallout comes courtesy of Jonathan Pryce, who plays an old Spanish shoemaker who has come to believe he's the real Don Quixote. As expected, it's filled with all the delirious, subversive whimsy that co-writer/director Terry Gilliam is known for. 

Fathom Events, which partnered with Screen Media last December to distribute the film, also announced there will be a special one-night screening on Apr. 10 — complete with exclusive in-theater bonus features. Ray Nutt, the CEO of Fathom Events, said he was "thrilled to provide audiences the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated content in the best way possible, larger-than-life and alongside fellow fans."

Gilliam's work on the project began back in 1989, though he wouldn't secure funding for another nine years. Once production started, the film wound up in development limbo thanks to numerous issues on the set. It was such a debacle that it became the subject of the 2002 documentary Lost in La Mancha.

The film would float in and out of development in the years that followed and had everyone from Ewan McGregor to Michael Palin involved. Two former actors slated to play Don Quixote, Jean Rochefort and John Hurt, have since died. Both are honored with an 'In Memory Of' card just before the end credits. 

The film finally premiered at Cannes last fall and was followed by a quiet North American premiere at Fantastic Fest shortly thereafter. You can find out if The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is playing near you on Apr. 10 by clicking here.

