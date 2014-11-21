First trailer for George Lucas's CGI fairy tale flick Strange Magic

While George Lucas may no longer be involved in all things Star Wars: The Force Awakens, that doesnât mean the legendary filmmaker and Lucasfilm arenât hard at work on other projects.

In fact, Lucas wrote and was behind the creation of his upcoming CGI animated film Strange Magic, which will be released in theaters on Jan. 23, 2015.

Director Gary Rydstrom told Yahoo! Movies:

â[Lucas] really wanted to make a beautiful fairy tale with goblins and elves, and do it in a way that only this company can do. He had been working on it for a long time.â

The plot for Strange Magic is inspired by William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Nightâs Dream, and the musical is filled with 1950s and '60s pop songs sung by cast members Alan Cumming, Evan Rachel Wood, Kristin Chenoweth and Maya Rudolph.

Rydstrom describes how the world of Strange MagicÂ is split between two worlds:

One kingdom that is home to âfairies, elves, imps and all sorts of creatures,â and then a dark forest, which houses âscary goblins and other nasty creatures.â The residents never venture out of their respective worldsâ¦until forbidden love potions, made from flowers that grow along the border, are let loose. At that point, âall heck breaks loose,â Rydstrom says, especially when the two main characters (voiced by Alan Cumming and Evan Rachel Wood) meet. The director says Lucas often emphasized that the story should be about âfinding beauty in strange places.â

Have a look at the trailer:

Gary Rydstrom also compared it to another similar fantasy film (and a fan favorite),Â Labyrinth, saying:

âI remember when Labyrinth came out and how exciting that was. There was a magic to that. This has the same vibe to me.â

Will Strange Magic be a must-see movie for you?

