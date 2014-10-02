First trailer for indie sci-fi flick Debug from Stargate alums David Hewlett and Jason Momoa

If you’ve been jonesing for the good ol' days when Stargate Atlantis was a staple of the TV schedule, we have some good news — two of the show’s stars have reunited for a new indie sci-fi flick.

Dubbed Debug, the flick is written and directed by David Hewlett (aka Atlantis’ Rodney McKay) and co-stars fellow ‘Gate alum Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones). The plot is an interesting concept, following six young computer hackers sent to work on a derelict space freighter and forced to match wits with a vengeful artificial intelligence. Hewlett has described the film as "2001 from Hal’s perspective.”

Hewlett wrapped principal photography on the film more than a year ago and has finally revealed 3 minutes of footage from the project, featuring co-stars Momoa and Tenika Davis. It’s admittedly a bit strange, but Hewlett has a penchant for making some quirky-cool low-budget films, so we’re definitely interested to see more.

Even cooler? Hewlett reportedly used some leftover Stargate Universe sets when filming the project, and it also features Hewlett’s sister (and fellow Stargate alum) Kate Hewlett in a supporting role. So, yeah, should be one heck of a Stargate connection there.

Enjoy our first peek at the mini-Atlantis revival below and let us know what you think:

(Via Gateworld)