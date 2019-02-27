Latest Stories

Super Smash Bros Ultimate via official website 2019
The OA Part 2 Netflix

First mind-bending trailer for OA Part II hops through dimensions

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of The OA, the sci-fi mystery series that made a huge impression when it first premiered in 2016. With the concept of traveling between dimensions established by the end of Season 1, the series (created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij) now has the freedom to go totally wild.

The teaser hits the ground running with a somewhat delirious Prairie Johnson/OA (Marling) waking up in a hospital bed with a nurse attempting to figure out just how far gone she is. Prairie gets all of the RN's questions right until she states that Barack Obama is president. "Who?" the confused nurse asks.

Whoa. Far out, man.

In this new dimension, Johnson is an affluent Russian heiress, but in another, she's a captive of Hunter Aloysius "Hap" Percy (Jason Isaacs). Hap, who can also travel into other dimensions, realizes that they are on the cusp of something momentous.

Part II will also introduce a new character, a private eye by the name of Karim Washington (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who enlists OA to help him find teenager Michelle Vu and uncover the mystery behind a house that's connected to several other missing teens.

Back in the first reality from Season 1 (also known as "BBA"), "Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described," reads the release from Netflix.

Here's the first key art for Season 2:

The OA Part 2 key art Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Will Brill, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander, Brandon Perea, Chloe Levine, Paz Vega, Irene Jacob, Vincent Kartheiser, Sheila Vand, Riz Ahmed all costar.

The OA Part II drops on Netflix on March 22. 

