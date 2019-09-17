Latest Stories

X-Men Age of Apocalypse
Tag: Comics
One for the Ages: An oral history of Age of Apocalypse, the X-Men’s massive crossover, 25 years later
Marilyn Manson
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: American Gods prays up Marilyn Manson for S3; Tinder chooses its own adventure; more
house of whispers 7
Tag: Fangrrls
Why House of Whispers is one of the best Sandman Universe stories in years
Night Monkey poster
Tag: Movies
Spider-Man who? Far From Home's hilarious new trailer all about Night Monkey
In the Tall Grass
More info i
Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

First trailer for Stephen King and Joe Hill's 'In the Tall Grass' brings terror to Netflix

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Sep 17, 2019

It remains a very good time to be a Stephen King fan. We're fresh off the release of IT Chapter TwoDoctor Sleep is headed to theaters later this year, and a new season of Castle Rock premieres on Hulu next month — but even that's not the full extent of new King adaptations we're getting this year. Netflix has just unleashed the trailer for In the Tall Grass, a film based on a novella by King and his son Joe Hill, and it's here to make sure even beautiful fields can become battlegrounds of terror. 

King and Hill (best known for novels like NOS4A2 and his comic book series Locke & Key) published the novella in two parts in Esquire magazine in the summer of 2012, and now writer/director Vincenzo Natali (SpliceHaunter) is bringing it to the screen. As the trailer shows, the story picks up with some rather potent Children of the Corn vibes, as siblings Cal (Avery Whitted) and Becky (Laysla De Oliveira) make a stop next to a massive field of high grass when they hear a voice crying for help. It all looks very picturesque. There's even a historic old church looming in the background, but as Cal and Becky venture out into the grass to look for the boy who's crying out, they find that it's hard to get back out. 

More In the Tall Grass

The-Conjuring-2-Patrick-Wilson-.jpg
Stephen King's In the Tall Grass adds Patrick Wilson, more to Netflix adaptation
Aug 7, 2018
James Marsden in Westworld
Stephen King and Joe Hill's In the Tall Grass heads to Netflix, James Marsden in talks to star
May 8, 2018

The trailer is particularly adept at raising new questions as it goes, providing just enough of a teaser that we feel like we have to keep watching to find out what's behind all of this. New people emerge from the grass, characters seem to be losing all sense of time, and then there's that terrifying voice on the phone that Becky thinks might be here own. Like so many of the best King stories, it begins with a simple premise — What if the figure of speech "in the tall grass" manifested itself in a literal, terrifying way? — and twists it into something that feels like it won't let you go until the tale is done. We can't wait to see how it all plays out.

In the Tall Grass hits Netflix October 4, making it ideal viewing for the Halloween season.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: In the Tall Grass
Tag: netflix
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: joe hill
Tag: Vincenzo Natali

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: