First trailer for Stephen King and Joe Hill's 'In the Tall Grass' brings terror to Netflix

It remains a very good time to be a Stephen King fan. We're fresh off the release of IT Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep is headed to theaters later this year, and a new season of Castle Rock premieres on Hulu next month — but even that's not the full extent of new King adaptations we're getting this year. Netflix has just unleashed the trailer for In the Tall Grass, a film based on a novella by King and his son Joe Hill, and it's here to make sure even beautiful fields can become battlegrounds of terror.

King and Hill (best known for novels like NOS4A2 and his comic book series Locke & Key) published the novella in two parts in Esquire magazine in the summer of 2012, and now writer/director Vincenzo Natali (Splice, Haunter) is bringing it to the screen. As the trailer shows, the story picks up with some rather potent Children of the Corn vibes, as siblings Cal (Avery Whitted) and Becky (Laysla De Oliveira) make a stop next to a massive field of high grass when they hear a voice crying for help. It all looks very picturesque. There's even a historic old church looming in the background, but as Cal and Becky venture out into the grass to look for the boy who's crying out, they find that it's hard to get back out.

Video of In the Tall Grass | Official Trailer | Netflix

The trailer is particularly adept at raising new questions as it goes, providing just enough of a teaser that we feel like we have to keep watching to find out what's behind all of this. New people emerge from the grass, characters seem to be losing all sense of time, and then there's that terrifying voice on the phone that Becky thinks might be here own. Like so many of the best King stories, it begins with a simple premise — What if the figure of speech "in the tall grass" manifested itself in a literal, terrifying way? — and twists it into something that feels like it won't let you go until the tale is done. We can't wait to see how it all plays out.

In the Tall Grass hits Netflix October 4, making it ideal viewing for the Halloween season.