Five reasons why Riverdale's Choni is true queer excellence

Ah, our beloved Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz, the ship that refers to itself onscreen as a ship, the queer excellence we’ve all been craving. From that first lingering gaze at the Serpents Drag Race to moving in together in Cheryl’s extremely creepy family estate, these two have been through it on Riverdale, but still, their love stands strong.

Sure, Choni has its naysayers, and sure, they have some valid points because this relationship is truly bonkers, but damn it, it’s still tender, committed, and it encourages both partners to be their best selves — whether that entails Toni taking control of her own gang or Cheryl learning to be a little bit gentler to the people around her. In the words of Vanessa Morgan herself, “They’re both these strong, confident girls, and they both let their walls down with each other and allow each other to be vulnerable. I think there’s something so beautiful in that.”

So do we, Vanessa! Here are some of our most beloved Choni moments.