No Speed Force required: 'Flash' director Andy Muschietti says filming has wrapped on reality-busting DC film

Talk about a speedy filming process! (Okay, not really.) The Flash star Ezra Miller told fans at DC Fandome on Saturday that they hadn’t locked in enough footage to offer a teaser (before unveiling a teaser). But going forward, the folks at Warner Bros. can no longer use that as an excuse, as director Andy Muschietti has revealed that filming on the superhero movie has wrapped.

“It’s a wrap,” Muschietti wrote in one Instagram post featuring an image of him sitting in his director’s chair. In another, the director of the two It films wrote: “What an adventure. Thanks to all of the crew and cast of THE FLASH for giving it your best every single day.”

Written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson, the story for the upcoming standalone Flash film takes its cues from the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, in which Barry travels back in time to stop his mother's murder, but in doing so, unintentionally threatens to tear apart the multiverse, so that may be the bigger issue at stake. This Flash movie has been in various stages of development since at least 2014 (and a lot longer, counting other versions throughout the years) — so actually getting it on film? Kind of a big deal.

At DC FanDome in August 2020, Miller said: “By opening that door that Flashpoint did in the comics, all of these stories and characters can start to collide.” Last fall, Muschietti said that his film “is not gonna be light or dark in tone, it’s gonna have everything.” The new footage shown at DC FanDome 2021 (which was exclusive to the livestream) offered tantalizing peeks at some of these orphaned timelines, as Barry gathers help from across the multiverse — and has to decide which reality is actually worth saving.

It certainly seems to have everyone (or at least, almost everyone). The film features Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as the Tim Burton-era Batman. In fact, the previously mentioned teaser features a voiceover from Keaton asking Barry why he’s so keen on saving his world when he now knows there are other infinite alternate worlds he can travel to with a flash (sorry) of his powers.

Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman, the designer of Barry's new suit), Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), and Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) will also co-star (though not Ray Fisher).

The Flash races to theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. Because, even though shooting may be wrapped, there's still a year's worth of special effects left to be added in there as Warner Bros. finally brings The Flash to the big screen for his first solo film.