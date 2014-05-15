Latest Stories

Arrow Laurel Sara
Tag: TV
Sara Lance returns, Laurel goes rogue and a surprise exit(?!) in the latest Arrow
Zari Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: TV
The team meets Jane Austen in a very sexy new Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 309, Tilda 2
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Ally Ioannides discusses Tilda's evolution in 'Black Lotus, White Rose'
Ahmed Best Jar Jar
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Daily: Once shunned, Jar Jar actor Ahmed Best gets a standing ovation
n9ovszgquvcavnz1xyl8.jpg

Flash Gordon, King Kong + 19 more classic sci-fi and horror movie posters from Sweden

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 15, 2014

Studio promotional artwork from the glory days of science fiction and horror was once a truly artistic affair, with foreign marketing directors utilizing Europe's fantastic wealth of amazing painters and illustrators to enhance the lurid themes of these sensationalized shock flicks.  Step up and stare at this startling collection of Swedish movie one-sheets that stir the senses and make us salivate for the era before digital clip-art and Photoshop.  

Breeze through these breathtaking examples from immortal genre classics like Metropolis, The Black Cat, Creature From the Black Lagoon, This Island Earth, Frankenstein, The Invisible Boy, The Mummy and many more.

(Via io9)

n9ovszgquvcavnz1xyl8_0.jpg
The Invisible Boy  1958
hsxsvrbqekgz2pgive3f.jpg
Earth VS The Spider   1958
i5yvcdkksbxhsgjeodou.jpg
Invasion of the Saucer Men   1957
stzzknrctzrhyfrdnwxh.jpg
Earth VS the Flying Saucers   1956
oy5skpyon4jdfyrzjspa.jpg
Woman in the Moon   1929
jqm0z3gttwsf8tsxshoz.jpg
Metropolis   1927
fdbjvzyz457dcub8tvfq.jpg
This Island Earth   1955
pvpnco75ensfzho2emxv.jpg
The Invisible Ray   1935
xip1gjyqggx0ezgy5d1s.jpg
The Walking Dead   1936
pcifpuhpdcqzevc6mhyl.jpg
The Mummy   1932
rpvob2dwhf6jdf0spnwr.jpg
Flash Gordon's Trip To Mars  1950
clbubnqzhhndchaxgl2n.jpg
Things To Come   1936
tpkz1cxvouguflnthedx.jpg
The Invisible Man Returns   1940
r49rxg3lnm91ldzqpj9d.jpg
Frankenstein   1931
ovok8jxlscfkqvantjkh.jpg
The Day The Earth Stood Still   1951
qvuuzdzowuogblxsqjwt.jpg
The Wolf Man   1941
qpk6zopj7bjxqdkh5tze.jpg
Creature From The Black Lagoon   1954
aqjcyjtulbzxvke1isub.jpg
Flash Gordon   1951
usopyfrzj5xkgibeibn1.jpg
The Black Cat   1934
j6hr7nboadezg0m2xdur.jpg
King Kong  1933
qz80heoe3vq9tcvitk9o.jpg
King of the Rocket Men   1949
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Frankenstein
Tag: King Kong
Tag: Flash Gordon

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: