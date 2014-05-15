Flash Gordon, King Kong + 19 more classic sci-fi and horror movie posters from Sweden

Studio promotional artwork from the glory days of science fiction and horror was once a truly artistic affair, with foreign marketing directors utilizing Europe's fantastic wealth of amazing painters and illustrators to enhance the lurid themes of these sensationalized shock flicks. Step up and stare at this startling collection of Swedish movie one-sheets that stir the senses and make us salivate for the era before digital clip-art and Photoshop.

Breeze through these breathtaking examples from immortal genre classics like Metropolis, The Black Cat, Creature From the Black Lagoon, This Island Earth, Frankenstein, The Invisible Boy, The Mummy and many more.

(Via io9)