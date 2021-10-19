The Flash is back, and he's brought a ton of Arrowverse heroes with him in first S8 trailer

The Flash might be getting a slight super-suit upgrade when he returns next season — along with a new nemesis to save the world from, as Despero (Doctor Who's Tony Curran) emerges from the shadows to threaten his near and dear ones.

Luckily for everyone's favorite Scarlet Speedster, Barry Allen has some super friends he can call on for assistance to ensure that his loved ones (AKA Team Flash) don't die at the end of Despero's seven-day ultimatum.

But as the trailer (below) proves, even assembling a team that includes Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), the Atom (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Sentinel AKA Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara) and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) may not be enough to tip the scales in his super-speedy favor, as the battle rages on across five episodes, with the mega-crossover being dubbed "Armageddon."

Check out the trailer below:

Video of The Flash | Season 8 Trailer | The CW

In the comics, Despero is a psychic alien from the planet Kalanor who's on a mission that might threaten the Earth. Given his wide range of powers — which includes mind control, illusions, telepathy, superhuman strength and speed among many, many others — it's no surprise that he regularly goes up against the whole Justice League. So it's probably good Barry called in for some reinforcements.

"This isn't a guy who just stands there and talks for five episodes. You'll see him using some of his familiar powers from the comic books," teases The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace. "I wanted to put a truly classic DC villain in this five-part event that I knew fans would get excited about. Also, and I can't say too much without revealing too much of the story, there's a certain element to the story itself that involves the powerset of Despero, [which] makes him the perfect fit for the story."

And the Flash's pals won't be the only familiar faces making an appearance across those five episodes, as other old friends and foes will be making an appearance too — namely, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). Also hopping on this epic reunion train will be departed ally Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett), who hasn't made an appearance on the show in quite a while. Though at this point it's not clear if Eddie will be a part of the crossover at large, or part of another storyline later in the season.

The Flash kicks off Season 8 on Nov. 16 on The CW.