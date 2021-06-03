Flash’s Tom Cavanagh teases return hopes for series endgame: ‘Flash and Reverse Flash settle things’

He’s been part of The Flash since the series launched, playing various versions of Harrison Wells and the OG big bad Reverse-Flash along the way. But even though Tom Cavanagh is departing the show as a series regular this season, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about what it’d take to bring him back for one more adventure down the line.

Cavanagh told TV Line that he’s had chats with producer Greg Berlanti over the years about what the potential final adventure for the long-running CW superhero series might look like — whenever that moment arrives, of course. Not surprisingly, Cavanagh says those talks centered around what a potential final confrontation between The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his arch-nemesis Reverse-Flash (Cavanagh) might look like.

According to Cavanagh, it could make for the final battle to wrap the series up proper, tying back to the clash that started it all.

“I’m not saying that this is going to happen, but [Arrowverse EP] Greg [Berlanti] and I always felt that when Grant [Gustin] decides to depart the show, it’d be hard to imagine a scenario other than ‘Batman comes home to Joker,’ and Flash and Reverse Flash settle things,” he told TV Line. “It’d be hard to imagine a different storyline — and that’s all I’m going to say right now.”

It’s no surprise to hear a potential final arc for The Flash might focus on a clash with Reverse-Flash. As Cavanagh notes, he’s basically the Joker to The Flash’s Batman, so it’s only fitting for him to return when the series eventually super-speeds off into the sunset. For what it’s worth, The Flash has already been renewed for an eighth season, so that final story is certainly still a good distance down the road.

The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.