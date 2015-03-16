Fly full-afterburners into the fantastic first trailer for Thunderbirds Are Go!

Check out the first full trailer for the upcoming resurrection of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson's classic supermarionette rescue team from the '60s, this time brought to life via the incredible mix of CGI and miniature sets of Weta Workshop. ITV Studios and Pakeko Pictures have preserved the colorful, retro vibe of the original series with enough rocketships, holograms, crawling submarines, supervillains, space stations and cool secret lairs to blast audiences into nostalgic oblivion.

Directed by David Scott (LEGO Star Wars), this rebooted Thunderbirds Are Go! series is primed to premiere on the British childrens' network CITV on April 15, 2015.

Strap in and feel the warm wave of vintage charm wash over you.

(Via Superherohype)