Fly on the wings of Keeradaks with The Clone Wars in Jabba the Pod 2.10 [Video Edition]

If you want to watch the heroes of SYFY WIRE's Jabba the Pod record and create all of the action and weirdness, then the Force is with you.

All of the Star Wars podcasting action will always be available in the regular, stalwart places ... but the adventures can be found on YouTube now as well. Begin the journey with our discussion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 7.3, and look forward to new videos every week.

Join Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman for a live-action adventure that will make you feel like you're on board the Starbinger itself.

Take a look right here, and fly like a Keeradak!