WIRE Buzz: Ronald D. Moore's For All Mankind trailer; The Walking Dead previews S10; more

The President wants a woman on the moon in the latest trailer for one of upcoming streaming service Apple TV+’s most exciting series. For All Mankind, the Ronald D. Moore show that asks sci-fi audiences to imagine a world where the Soviets beat the Americans in the space race, has released its official trailer — and it’s all about the ladies.

Check it out:

Video of For All Mankind — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

This trailer, set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” (giving it a connection to another space story, Armageddon), is a rip-roaring look at how the U.S. pulls out all the stops in order to maintain global relevance in the pursuit of outer space. It’s got more of a focus on the details of how they’re going to do that than the series’ first look, and focuses a bit more on the Mad Men-esque period drama aspect that Moore highlighted.

This comes at the same time as the show announced its first New York Comic Con panel, which will give fans a sneak peek at the series ahead of its launch. For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, and Jodi Balfour.

For All Mankind takes off the same day as Apple TV+, which is on Nov. 1.

Next, another (and perhaps less highly-anticipated) trailer has dropped. This time, it’s for the animated feature Arctic Dogs.

With an all-star cast — including Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, John Cleese, Omar Sy, Anjelica Huston, and Alec Baldwin — somehow duped into starring in this oddball multi-country production that’s also known as Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, Arctic Dogs’ strange animation and even stranger plot promise to make the film a late-night classic for genre fans — and a less-than-savory experience for parents.

Take a look:

Video of ARCTIC DOGS :: OFFICIAL TRAILER - In Theaters Everywhere 11/1

A weird, slapstick Balto about snowy deliveries...and Alec Baldwin is a giant polar bear. And the film, which is called Arctic Dogs, is about Renner’s character, who is a fox. All that can be said is…”woof.”

Arctic Dogs also premieres on Nov. 1.

Finally, The Walking Dead is headed to its tenth season as another spin-off has hit the horizon and feature films based on the series have entered the picture. So where does that leave fans concerned about the flagship show's future? A new featurette from the show's cast and crew will help everyone restore their bearings in a world overflowing with zombie content:

Video of The Walking Dead: A Look at Season 10

The AMC show still has an unknown destination (even as the comic has reached its end), and will wage its "Cold War" against the Whisperers until the last possible moment. Expect the dam to burst eventually, with Negan and more offering plenty of surprises. Alpha, Beta, and the survivors are all going to clash...and fans should expect casualties.

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Oct. 6.