WIRE Buzz: For All Mankind & See land renewals; Jurassic World 3 adds familiar faces; more

Get ready for more of the original Apple TV+ action, because according to Variety, the streaming service has renewed four scripted shows for second seasons, including For All Mankind and See.

Per the report, "[company] insiders were impressed by the volume of activity on the platform, which spiked by triple digits this past weekend after the fanfare for the Nov. 1 debut ... Early numbers indicate that most viewers who watched one episode of the core four series went on to watch at least one more, if not two. Those metrics were well-received inside Apple as a sign that viewers were responding well to the shows."

Credit: Apple TV+

For All Mankind imagines an alternate timeline in which the USSR landed on the moon in 1969 instead of the United States, and the space race never ended.

See takes place in a rugged and tribal future where humanity has lost the ability of eyesight.

The fledgling entertainment platform will celebrate its one-week anniversary tomorrow. More original shows, like M. Night Shyamalan's Servant and a reboot of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, will premiere in the near future.

Jurassic World 3 is basically a giant family reunion at this point.

Collider is now reporting that the upcoming dino sequel will be bringing back Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith to play their Fallen Kingdom characters, Zia Rodriguez and Franklin Webb. As you probably recall, Zia was the no-nonsense paleo-veterinarian who literally saved Blue's life after she was shot by one of Wheatley's goons. Franklin was the panicky IT expert for the Dino Protection Group who traveled to Isla Nublar to help get Jurassic World's computer system back online.

Credit: Universal Pictures

Pineda and Smith will be in excellent company, because the rest of the movie's cast is insanely stacked: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern , Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and, of course, BD Wong.

Directed by and co-written by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World 3 will close out the multibillion-dollar trilogy on June 11, 2021.

And finally, the Franco-Belgian comic known as Asterix is about to get a bigger presence in America when Papercutz, an independent publisher, takes over the U.S. license in 2020, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Paperpcutz already has a solid plan in place to start rolling out English-language versions of the comic in May of next year. Some of the first releases will "feature both a series of collected editions of historical material and hardcover editions of contemporary releases moving forward," reads the article. After that, the publisher "intends to release four omnibus editions per year, with each new album released in the U.S. to accompany its European release, on a bi-annual basis."

Credit: Orion Children's Books

The comic's title refers to its main character, who — based on THR's description — is "the bravest warrior in a small town in the middle of Roman-occupied Gaul in the year 50 B.C. — the one town that has not surrendered to the occupation. Instead, with the help of a magic potion that gives him super-strength (and his best friend Obelix, who fell into a cauldron of the potion as a child, and as such is permanently superhumanly strong), he spends each volume trying — and managing — to defeat the Roman army and keeping his village safe from harm."

Created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, Asterix first came onto the scene in 1959, when it began running in Pilote magazine. Asterix has been translated into over 100 languages and sold more than 380 million copies around the world. The IP even spawned film adaptations and a theme park outside of Paris.