Latest Stories

talosian star trek
Tag: TV
Why Star Trek: Discovery going to back to Talos IV is totally nuts and utterly classic
Patton Oswalt
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Patton Oswalt voicing M.O.D.O.K.; Critters are back; more
Lupita Nyong o via Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo 2019
Tag: Movies
Lupita Nyong’o close to joining star-studded Bond 25 cast: Report
BC3628FD-4949-45F4-B11A-BFBC4FF1071C
Tag: Fangrrls
SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
Black History Month

For Black History Month: 28 artists to know

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 28, 2019

Just in case you've missed our Twitter lately, we've been tweeting out a different comic artist each day for Black History Month. From the anime-influenced characters that flew out of Shauna Grant's imagination to Myisha Haynes' real-life take on RPGs to Royal Dunlap's vampire lounge, SYFY Wire has been shining the internet spotlight on 28 amazingly talented African-American artists—and now we've put them all together into one visual wonderland. You have to see this!

Shauna Grant
Shauna Grant @shaunadraws
Marcus Williams
Marcus Williams @marcusthevisual
Alitha E. Martinez
Alitha E. Martinez @Ariotstorm
Micheline Hess
Micheline Hess @ovenland
Khary Randolph
Khary Randolph @kharyrandolph
Brittney Williams
Brittney Williams @B_Willy_Will
Ezra Claytan Daniels
Ezra Claytan Daniels @ezracdaniels
Sanford Greene
Sanford Greene @sanfordgreene
Jamal Campbell
Jamal Campbell @_pryce14
Myisha Haynes
Myisha Haynes @palaceofposey
Royal Dunlap
Royal Dunlap @radimudio
Olive Stephens
Olive Stephens @OliveOilCorp
Tara Nicole Whitaker
Tara Nicole Whitaker @taranicolewhitaker
Mariama Alizor
Mariama Alizor @astronaht
Alexis Page
Alexis Page @alexis_page
Valentine Barker
Valentine Barker @chalkyheart
Onsta
Onsta @OnstaMonsta
Vashti Harrison
Vashti Harrison @VashtiHarrison
Yesenia Moises
Yesenia Moises @elixiadraws
Chuck Collins
Chuck Collins @BOUNCE_COMIC
Shannon Wright
Shannon Wright @shannondrewthis
Joel Christian Gill
Joel Christian Gill @jcg007
Maika Sozo
Maika Sozo @SOZOMAIKA
Julie Anderson
Julie Anderson @ArtofJulieA
Keith Knight
Keith Knight @KeefKnight
Chris Kindred
Chris Kindred @itskindred
Jackie Ormes
Jackie Ormes jackieormes.com
Matt Baker
Matt Baker American Art Archives
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: black history month
Tag: artist alley
Tag: Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish
Tag: IDW Publishing
D&D Cover Hero
Test your fate in this exclusive peek at IDW's new Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1
Jeff Spry
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Dark Gun
Tag: Kickstarter
Dark Gun 1 Cover
Exclusive: The wild west is a mystical place in indie comic anthology The Dark Gun
Ernie Estrella
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Firefly: Bad Company
Tag: Firefly
Bad Company Hero
First Look: Boom!'s Firefly: Bad Company #1 reveals the secret origin of Saffron
Jeff Spry
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Debate Club
Tag: black history month
Debate Club: Iconic black superheroes
Debate Club: The 5 most iconic black superheroes
Tim Grierson Will Leitch
Comment count Comment count: Trending 10