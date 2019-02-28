For Black History Month: 28 artists to know

Just in case you've missed our Twitter lately, we've been tweeting out a different comic artist each day for Black History Month. From the anime-influenced characters that flew out of Shauna Grant's imagination to Myisha Haynes' real-life take on RPGs to Royal Dunlap's vampire lounge, SYFY Wire has been shining the internet spotlight on 28 amazingly talented African-American artists—and now we've put them all together into one visual wonderland. You have to see this!