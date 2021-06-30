Exclusive: A Look Inside the Making of The Forever Purge
Exclusive: Take a look inside the making of the Purge series' daring final entry, The Forever Purge

Caitlin Busch
Jun 30, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT
For the final installment of Universal and Blumhouse’s The Purge series, the creators knew they had to go big. So The Forever Purge sees a group of near-strangers band together to survive the titular “Forever Purge,” in which criminals and murderers across the United States refuse to stop purging when their government-sanctioned 12 hours of annual, unpunishable violence and crime are up.

In this SYFY-exclusive clip, we hear from producer Jason Blum as well as stars Ana de la Reguera (Adela), Tenoch Huerta (Juan), and Cassidy Freeman (Cassie Tucker), who set up the kind of story audiences can expect, how it honors what came before, and emphasize the importance of telling this story authentically.

“The Purge has our heroes trying to get out of the U.S. and into Mexico. We knew we wanted a Mexican director to help us tell this particular story,” Blum explains. Director Everardo Gout, who spoke with SYFY ahead of the film’s premiere this Friday, July 2, explained just how big the film goes in its questions about immigration, prejudice, and what it means to be an American.

“There are no rules in these movies,” Reguera emphasizes. 

Check out the full video above, and be on the lookout for SYFY’s full interview with Gout.

The Forever Purge premieres in theaters on July 2.

