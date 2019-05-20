Forget the plot, Game of Thrones' final season was visually stunning

Now that it's all said and done, now that Westeros has a new ruler and a new way of life at the end of Season 8, fans have a lot to say. Rightfully so, as Game of Thrones has been a unifying point in popular culture for the past eight years.

Part of what’s spurred the show along all this time in the public sphere — other than the characters and the drama and the dragons — is how great it looks. Game of Thrones is just fun to watch due to its cinematic approach. It's big news when fans complain about not being able to see what's going on and even bigger news when an out-of-place prop causes an online kerfuffle. Not only are these visuals important to fans for the sake of continuity, but for true immersion into the Game of Thrones world. As harsh and cruel a world as Game of Thrones often presented to its audience, it was, ultimately, escapism at its finest; high fantasy masquerading as a political thriller and drama.

Despite heavily mixed reactions to not just the Season 8 finale but the entire season as a whole, you have to admit one thing: Game of Thrones Season 8 was a treat to watch, visually speaking, every week.

Part of the show’s astounding visuals, of course, are due to its massive budget. Variety reported in 2017 that the final episodes of Game of Thrones would clock in at about $15 million a pop, which is nothing to shake a Dothraki's arakh at. Still, having the budget and knowing what to do with that budget are two entirely different things. And Game of Thrones absolutely knows what to do with it.

That’s why we have to limit ourselves. There are too many awe-inspiring scenes to go over all of them here (we'll pull a Daenerys if we do), so we have to focus on the singular shots that really show what Game of Thrones is capable of, visually.

Here they are: The 15 most spectacular, meaningful shots in Game of Thrones Season 8.

What were your favorite Game of Thrones shots? There are really too many to count. Let us know in the comments below!