Forgotten Women of Genre: Alma Reville

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

Alfred Hitchcock: the undisputed king of suspense. Without him, modern horror and cinema in general would be wildly different. But without Alma Reville, so would his films. Reville was an editor, an assistant director, and a writer all on her own... but it is her unsung work on Hitchcock’s movies — including her role in making Psycho's shower scene the iconic piece of film it is — that cement her place in cinematic history with so many other forgotten or ignored women behind the men.

As Charles Champlin wrote after she passed away, “The Hitchcock touch had four hands, and two were Alma's.”

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

