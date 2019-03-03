More Podcasts

Forgotten Women of Genre: Carol Clover and the Final Girl
Forgotten Women of Genre: Marcia Lucas
Who Won the Week Episode 169: Oscars 2019, Captain Marvel vs. Rotten Tomatoes, trailer roundup
Forgotten Women of Genre: Melissa Mathison
Forgotten Women of Genre: Carol Clover and the Final Girl

Carly Lane
Mar 3, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

There are few concepts as enduring in the horror genre as the Final Girl, the one woman standing at the end of the story who is left to confront the murderous force that has killed the rest of the cast. From Ellen Ripley in the Alien films to Sally Hardesty from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Scream's Sidney Prescott, the Final Girl is the one who is left to fight another day. For horror loving women everywhere, these Final Girls represent so much, and the reason that term has become so ubiquitous is thanks to one academic who redefined the genre: Professor Carol Clover. 

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

