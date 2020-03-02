Forgotten Women of Genre: Countess d'Aulnoy

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Once upon a time, there lived a bad*ss lady in 17th-century France. Her name was Marie-Catherine, Countess d’Aulnoy, and she’s the one we have to thank for many of the fairy tales we all know and love today. She also led a life full of intrigue, betrayal, and deception. In some ways, the Countess d’Aulnoy was a fairy tale all her own, the source of just as much myth as true fact.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

