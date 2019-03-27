Latest Stories

Patrick Schwarzenegger
WIRE Buzz: Thrones prequel adds five regulars; Mouse Guard traps another star; more
10 SFF novels perfect for spring
The Twilight Zone astronauts
Twilight Zone extended trailer teases new space-set episode
Daihua sanqiong sea creature
Jurassic Cthulhu? Scientists discover fossil of 518 million-year-old tentacled sea creature
Forgotten Women of Genre: Ellen Beeman

Carly Lane
Mar 27, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

Women in gaming might seem like a relatively new phenomenon, especially within the last few years. There’s no denying that living in an age of social media, with all the visibility that entails, has given rise to public awareness of the fact that women are involved in all facets of gaming — from those who play games themselves, either privately or on streaming platforms, to the ones who help build and create the worlds designed for others to play in. 

But the truth is that women have been working behind the scenes in the game industry for a long time, likely longer than most of us would have guessed. And if you’ve never heard about Professor Ellen Beeman, well, you’ve come to the right place.

Beeman was writing in genre long before her stint in video games. She worked as a writer for the Jem and the Holograms animated series, and contributed to the realm of science fiction and fantasy as an author under the name Ellen Guon, even co-writing several books with another one of genre's best-known female authors: Mercedes Lackey. But her career in the games industry, which began back in the early '90s on the popular Wing Commander franchise and has since spanned over 40 different titles, is undoubtedly where she's had — and continues to have — the biggest impact on the next generation of rising female game developers, writers, and producers.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

