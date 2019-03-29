Latest Stories

The marionette cast of British TV series Thunderbirds
jackie-ormes
Photo Credit: Judie Miles

Forgotten Women of Genre: Jackie Ormes

e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Mar 29, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

Jackie Ormes was the first Black woman to become a professional cartoonist. Her illustrations depicted Black girls and women in ways most of society refused to portray them at the time — glamourous, educated, opinionated, snarky, and with political awareness and social justice slant. This kind of depiction was major, even by today’s standards. But it was utterly revolutionary for its time.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS. Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

