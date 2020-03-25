Latest Stories

From Gaslight to The Invisible Man: a deep-dive into gaslighting in horror
Forgotten Women of Genre: June Tyson

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

June Tyson was the first female member of Sun Ra’s Arkestra, but there is precious little information available about her. Despite her long tenure with the band, she’s often short-changed when it comes to discussing the Arkestra. But she was far more than just a moon in Sun Ra’s orbit. This is the story of June Tyson.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

