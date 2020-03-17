Forgotten Women of Genre: Katharine Burdekin aka Murray Constantine

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Time travel, dystopian visions of enduring fascism, grasping for a world without the constraints of gender roles, and, through it all, an alter ego — the mystery of which would remain unsolved for 50 years. A true pioneer in her field, we once knew her under the pseudonym of Murray Constantine. But today we remember her as who she actually was: Katharine Burdekin.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.