Latest Stories

Ostrich eggs
Tag: Science
33,000 years ago, ostrich eggshell beads were kinda like prehistoric social media
Minecraft character poster
Tag: Games
Graduation canceled? Hold it in Minecraft like these elementary schoolers
Batwoman 1x13 hero
Tag: TV
Batwoman production assistant paralyzed on set of The CW Arrowverse series
The Midnight Gospel screencap
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Midnight Gospel teaser; What We Do in the Shadows S2 clip; Behind You trailer
FWOG_article_generic
More info i
Credit: SYFY FANGRRLS
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

Forgotten Women of Genre: Leota Toombs Thomas

Presenters
CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Mar 16, 2020

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

If you’ve ever dared to enter Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, you’ve been a guest at the seance table of the mysterious Madame Leota. Despite only existing as a floating head in a crystal ball, there would be no ride without her. It's Madame Leota who calls forth the happy haunts of the house, allowing us to join in the spooky fun. Every visitor to the Haunted Mansion knows Leota’s face. She’s become a cult figure, with devoted theme park fans, her own Funko Pop, and appearances in the Haunted Mansion film and the TV show Once Upon a Time. But they might not know the story of the woman behind the face: Leota Toombs Thomas, one of the most influential female Imagineers in the history of the Disney parks.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Forgotten Women of Genre
Tag: Women's History
Tag: We are Her(oes)
Tag: Disney
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
zoey-flower.JPG Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist recap: Up in flames
Angelique Roche Get Rec'd with Angélique Roché: 10 comics for your pull list
Batwoman Alice Family Photo Batwoman ‘Off With Her Head’ recap: I was a different person then

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker