Forgotten Women of Genre: Leota Toombs Thomas

If you’ve ever dared to enter Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, you’ve been a guest at the seance table of the mysterious Madame Leota. Despite only existing as a floating head in a crystal ball, there would be no ride without her. It's Madame Leota who calls forth the happy haunts of the house, allowing us to join in the spooky fun. Every visitor to the Haunted Mansion knows Leota’s face. She’s become a cult figure, with devoted theme park fans, her own Funko Pop, and appearances in the Haunted Mansion film and the TV show Once Upon a Time. But they might not know the story of the woman behind the face: Leota Toombs Thomas, one of the most influential female Imagineers in the history of the Disney parks.

