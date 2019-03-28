Latest Stories

maddie-blaustein-meowth
More info i
The Pokemon Company / Maddie Blaustein's MySpace

Forgotten Women of Genre: Maddie Blaustein

Courtney Enlow
Mar 28, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

Maddie Blaustein started her career at Marvel as Christopher Priest's assistant, and eventually created her own comic, Deathwish, featuring a trans woman in a lesbian relationship, one of the first to do so. But it is her eight seasons as Meowth on the English dub of Pokémon that had the biggest impact — professionally speaking. For the trans and intersex children who grew up listening to her voice such a beloved character, and to all the fans who loved and admired her and her work, her impact was even greater.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS. Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

