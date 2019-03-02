More Podcasts

Marcia Lucas
Forgotten women of genre: Marcia Lucas
Who Won the Week Episode 169
Who Won the Week Episode 169: Oscars 2019, Captain Marvel vs. Rotten Tomatoes, trailer roundup
melissa-mathison-fwog
Forgotten Women of Genre: Melissa Mathison
Forgotten Women of Genre - Eiko Ishioka, Pauline Hopkins, Melissa Mathison
SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
Forgotten women of genre: Marcia Lucas

Preeti Chhibber
Mar 2, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… we all forgot that Marcia Lucas is to thank for the original trilogy as we know it.

Marcia Lucas was a talented film editor, working with Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and yes, George Lucas. She and George were married, but when they divorced in 1983, just after the release of The Empire Strikes Back, she was largely written out of Star Wars history, even though without her, the movies might not exist. Marcia was George’s confidant and film editor. She pushed him in the right directions and cut the films so they had heart. On today’s episode of the Forgotten Women of Genre, we salute Marcia Lucas for being a force of good editing, and a woman of strong opinion.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.



 

