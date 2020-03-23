Latest Stories

Forgotten Women of Genre: Rose O'Neill

Mar 23, 2020

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Magazine illustrations, fantastical yet grotesque creatures, and the smiling faces of a massively popular cherub-like doll — and behind it all, an immensely talented woman who lived life to the fullest and always strived to make the world better for everyone around her. This is the story of Rose O’Neill.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every weekday in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

