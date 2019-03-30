Latest Stories

Forgotten Women of Genre: Tarpe Mills

Cher Martinetti
Mar 30, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

On April 6, 1941, June Tarpé Mills debuted Miss Fury, the world's first female superhero written and drawn by a woman — a full six months before the debut of Wonder Woman. But Tarpé Mills was more than a comics creator — she was an unapologetic badass who lived life on her own terms, and gave girls and women a character who defied societal expectations and gender norms, who owned her sexuality and turned misogynistic tropes on their head.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS. Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

