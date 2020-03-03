Forgotten Women of Genre: the Women of Bram Stoker's Dracula

March is Women's History Month. And while we at SYFY FANGRRLS celebrate women's achievements all year long, we're going above and beyond this month with Season 2 of our limited podcast series, Forgotten Women of Genre.

Few books have had as seismic an impact on literature and pop culture at large as Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. But some of Stoker’s key inspirations for Dracula came from notable, misunderstood, and overlooked women. From the infamous countess smeared by history to the social reformer fighting a devastating epidemic to the traveler who documented Transylvanian folklore, Bram Stoker's Dracula owes a substantial unpaid debt to the lives and work of forgotten female pioneers. Countess Elizabeth Bathory. Charlotte Thornley Stoker. Emily Gerard. These are their stories.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre will be released every week day in March. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.