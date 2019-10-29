Latest Stories

Forgotten Women of Horror: Lois Duncan

Oct 29, 2019

From werewolves and monsters to the modern-day slasher, horror fiction has captivated people since Ancient Greece. But so many of the genre’s most famous and terrifying stories were created, written, or developed by women whose names you might not have ever learned. Until now.

Every day for the week of Halloween, listen to Forgotten Women of Horror, a special spooky edition of SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS' podcast series Forgotten Women of Genre where we recognize the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse.

When you think of I Know What You Did Last Summer, you probably think of the 1997 slasher. What you might not think of is Lois Duncan, who wrote the book that inspired the film, and hated every second of the movie that made her creation a bestseller two decades after its publication. But Duncan was far more than this one title. Her work was filled with suspense, and her life was beset by tragedy.

New episodes of this series will be released each day the week of Halloween. Subscribe to Forgotten Women of Genre wherever you get your podcasts.

