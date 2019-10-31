Latest Stories

Hubble Hero
NASA's Hubble Telescope captures galactic Ghost Face image for Halloween
The-Last-Kingdom-Uhtred
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 1
Michael Myers
Jamie Lee Curtis posts first look at 'Halloween Kills' with bloody sizzle reel
Sissy Spacek on the set of Carrie
Girl dressed as Carrie involved in car crash, gives first responders a real scare
Nina Wilcox Putnam
Credit: Public Domain
Forgotten Women of Horror: Nina Wilcox Putnam

CCdqbPKe.jpg
Clare McBride
Oct 31, 2019

From werewolves and monsters to the modern-day slasher, horror fiction has captivated people since Ancient Greece. But so many of the genre’s most famous and terrifying stories were created, written, or developed by women whose names you might not have ever learned. Until now.

Every day for the week of Halloween, listen to Forgotten Women of Horror, a special spooky edition of SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS' podcast series Forgotten Women of Genre where we recognize the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse.

From her very first published story at age 11 through her decades-long career, writer Nina Wilcox Putnam showed that she could write almost anything. From short stories to film adaptions to tax forms to children’s novels to a syndicated humor column, Putnam was the very definition of prolific. But her most surprising legacy is her role in the original canon of horror films, as the person who began to tell the story of Universal’s The Mummy.

New episodes of this series will be released each day the week of Halloween. Subscribe to Forgotten Women of Genre wherever you get your podcasts.

