Cospets Charles
Cospets Episode 1: Hannah Hart's cat cosplays a space sheriff
Jurassic World
Jurassic catch! 112-year-old fish found in Minnesota, the oldest freshwater specimen on record
Scary Stories Richard Nixon
Richard Nixon and Vietnam are Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark's strangest monsters
Princess Mononoke
Neil Gaiman wrote the English dub for Princess Mononoke, but his name got deleted
Daredevil Hero
Credit: Marvel Television
Former Daredevil showrunner wins hero’s red costume for $55K at auction

James Comtois
Aug 13, 2019

Following the cancelation of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Marvel Television offered several props and costumes from these shows up for auction. Unfortunately for any prospective bidders out there, Matt Murdoch’s red Daredevil suit has been picked up for a cool $55,000. But on the bright side, the winning bidder for the costume was none other than series showrunner Steven DeKnight.

DeKnight, who ran the first season of the Marvel Television series, announced via Twitter that he acquired Matt Murdoch’s Daredevil costume at auction on Monday. 

“For those of you who don't know, they're auctioning off props from the Marvel Netflix shows today,” DeKnight tweeted above a photo of the costume. “And I'm happy to report that this bad boy is coming home to live at the offices of DeKnight Productions, where it belongs!”

 

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix before the streaming service gave it the axe. DeKnight served as showrunner for the series’ first season before being replaced by Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez for Season 2. Erik Oleson (who apparently considered bidding for the suit himself) took the reins for the show’s third and final season.

The auction is still going on today, so if you want to bid on other props and costumes from the Marvel TV shows, it’s not too late. There are still…wait for it…lots for sale! (Oh, like you couldn’t resist if you were in our shoes!) 

