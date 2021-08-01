Ariana Grande teams up with Fortnite for epic in-game concert

Fortnite loves itself some meta crossovers, from streaming Christopher Nolan movies to snatching up characters from Marvel and DC. Their newest acquisition is pop star Ariana Grande, who will be headlining an in-game event dubbed the Rift Tour. To celebrate the occasion, Epic Games released a video hyping up the digital event.

Video of Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande Teaser Trailer

Along with the concert, Ariana's arrival into Fortnite will see the release of several in-game items and quests, including a themed outfit. Epic has released a schedule for when you can see her in the game, and has advised players to show up at least an hour before showtime starts. Leakers and data miners had already snuffed out Grande's inclusion into the game prior to this announcement, but an official reveal for the Rift Tour will come on Monday, Aug. 2.

"Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor," said Grande in a press release. "I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

As stated before, Fortnite has been home to several in-game events involving real world celebrities. The biggest came in 2020 with Travis Scott's concert, during which the map evolved into a music video in real time, turning players upside down and hurtling them through space as the rapper danced around. It's not wrong to expect the same level of madness for Grande, if not bigger.

The Rift Tour event in Fortnite begins on Aug. 6 at 6 PM ET and goes until Aug. 8 at 6 PM ET.