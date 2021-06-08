Fortnite’s new season brings in Rick and Morty, a giant UFO, and an alien-fighting Superman

When something in Fortnite gets swept away, you can bet that whatever comes along to take its place will be weirder and wilder — and what could be weirder than running around on the Island as a completely cartoon-accurate Rick Sanchez, who’s warped in to help take the fight to invading aliens?

Rick and Morty’s resident mad scientist is just one of the changes that arrive with today’s launch of Fortnite’s new 7th Season for Chapter 2. Aptly titled Invasion, the new season blasts away the remnants of Season 6 as a giant, hostile UFO appears in the skies. As aliens attack the Zero Point, every Fortnite avatar will unite to fight the new threat, whether it’s Rick looking his Adult Swim best, or Clark Kent, who leaps into Superman mode — no phone booth required — in the Season 7 Battle Pass trailer below.

Check it out:

Video of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 Battle Pass Trailer Fortnite on YouTube

Epic Games frames the new storyline just as you’d expect for an event that forces players to drop their PvP squabbles and fight a new common enemy, organizing into the new "Imagine Order" to tackle the alien threat. “Under the command of Doctor Slone, the Imagined Order (IO) has taken it upon themselves to fight back. As you battle amidst the chaos, meet characters who embrace the invasion, oppose it, or just want to keep fishing. The fate of the Island is at stake,” teases Epic.

Along with all the character and cosmetic changes, the Chapter 7 Battle Pass brings some big mechanical tweaks as well. Alien saucers rain down nuts and bolts that can be scavenged to build and modify a whole new batch of advanced-tech weapons (like pulse rifles, recon scanners, and rail guns), and players start the season with the new Kymera outfit — “an alien specimen for you to sculpt” by finding wardrobe-expanding alien artifacts as the new season rolls along.

Of course it’s all presented in Fortnite’s slick slapstick style, and like always, you can still ignore the story and just dive right into Season 7’s new tech-fueled PvP battles. Whether you suit up as Superman or run around town protected by Rick’s white lab coat, you can check out the full lineup of Season 7 changes at Epic’s landing page.