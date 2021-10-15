Fortnite parachutes into Gotham City with first look at latest Batman crossover ‘Foundation’

We’ve already seen Batman dropped into the world of video game hit Fortnite during the recent Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point crossover — but now a bit of the Fortnite reality is taking the Battle Bus over to Gotham City.

DC Comics has revealed a first look and release plan for Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, a new 48-page one-shot set to hit comic shops on Tuesday, October 26. The story picks up with Batman back in Gotham City after losing his memory and getting dumped into Fortnite during the events of Zero Point. But now back at home, Bats starts tracking a figure who jumped over from Fortnite Island, The Foundation, who has been sighted at Gotham Harbor.

The DC and Epic Games collaboration is co-written by Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, Christos Gage (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point) and Scott Snyder (Dark Nights Metal). The art comes from Joshua Hixson and Roman Stevens.

For a video game tie-in collaboration, Zero Point turned out to be a surprisingly compelling Batman story. It featured some of that classic Bruce Wayne detective work, stripped Bats of most of his toys and tech, and found clever ways to merge these seemingly disparate worlds along the way. As the Fortnite world becomes one of the biggest fictional universes in pop culture, it’ll be interesting to see if they can continue to strike that balance.

Of course, this being a Fortnite tie-in, print copies will also feature a bonus code for The Batman Who Laughs Player Outfit, as well as an Exclusive Themed Fortnite Loading Screen. Because, yeah, it always has to find a way back to the games at some point, right?

Check out some first look art from Batman/Fortnite: Foundation in the gallery below.