Fortnite Season 9, John Wick Hex and this week's Gamegrrl news

Fortnite - Season 9 - Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Season Nine has launched, and we’ve got the cinematic trailer for you. Here is the info: “The volcano has erupted and forever changed some long lasting locations — from the ashes, Neo Tilted rises. Grab the squad to explore the bright lights of new attractions like Peely’s Banana Stand and Nugget Hut. Catch a ride and quickly traverse areas by flying in and out of the new Slipstream wind transportation system.

“Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Pass, Last one standing wins.” Check out more info on the Battle Pass here. You’re going to get a ton of new exclusive rewards for 950 V-bucks. You’ll also get the Sentinel Outfit and Rox Progressive Outfit, and the Vendetta outfit at Tier 100.

Video of Nintendo Entertainment System - May Game Updates - Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch may not have the library of games that the Xbox One and PS4 have, but we’re getting three "new" games on May 15. Classic games Donkey Kong Jr, VS. Excitebike, and Clu Clu Land are joining up for Nintendo Switch Online. Check out the game descriptions below if they were before your time.

Donkey Kong Jr.™

Based on the popular arcade game, Donkey Kong Jr. is the sequel to the immensely successful and instantly recognizable Donkey Kong™. Play as Donkey Kong's son, and rescue your dad who has been kidnapped and imprisoned in a cage by Mario. Use your jumping and climbing abilities to clamber up vines and chains, gather vital fruit and keys, and open the cage to free your father. Make sure you avoid the pesky birds, nasty electric sparks, and creepy chompers! Four different worlds filled with numerous climbing and jumping puzzles await you in this timeless classic.

VS. Excitebike™

Fans love the Excitebike™ game for its frenetic races, high stakes, and sweet jumps. With this game, you can take it to the next level with the Famicom™ disk version of VS. Excitebike — complete with two player split screen! Create tracks from 20 classic Excitebike track parts, and go for a best time or take on friends. Racing is even more exciting when the rivalries are real. Think you really know Excitebike? Try out the enhanced single-player mode in VS. Excitebike. It adds tracks, music, and the ability to save your high score! Find out if you have what it takes to beat the best in the ultimate version of Excitebike.

Clu Clu Land™

The greedy Sea Urchins have stolen all of Clu Clu Land's gold bars and buried them in a series of mazes. As Bubbles, a brave bubble fish, you'll set out to uncover all of the gold bars in each maze. But you'll have to be careful: Sea Urchins will pursue Bubbles relentlessly, and there are also dangerous black holes that must be avoided. Bubbles isn't defenseless, though, as she has the ability to stun Sea Urchins with sound waves and quickly change direction using posts scattered throughout the stages. Not only that but the locations of the gold bars in each maze form the outline of another object — so once you know the object, you're well on your way to finding the gold! With 20 stages to complete and increasingly complex conditions (like having to pass over the gold bars twice to uncover them), you might just want to bring along a friend for help.

Video of RAGE 2 – Official Launch Trailer Bethesda Softworks on YouTube

This week, Bethesda posted the official Rage 2 launch trailer, which gives us a look “waaaaay back.” The game will be available on May 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here is the info for you:

“Humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!”

Video of John Wick Hex - Announcement Trailer

Love John Wick? Still upset about that dog? Well, you can enjoy a video game version of his story. Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced a super-stylized game called John Wick Hex. It’s currently in development for consoles and will be available for Windows PC and Mac through the Epic Games Store. Here's what to expect:

“Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.

“Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.

“John Wick Hex complements the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and features the world class voice talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick amongst its stellar cast, with more to be revealed later.”

EA Access - Electronic Arts

Finally, this week we learned that Electronic Arts is giving us EA Access on PS4 in July. The monthly subscription will be $4.99, or $29.99 for the entire year. We have, of course, had this for Xbox One and PC already. With membership, you can check out Play First Trials for up to 10 hours of many new EA Games. You’ll also get a 10% discount on games, in-game items and more.

